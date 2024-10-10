Patronus Resources Ltd (ASX:PTN) Insider Buys A$27,500.00 in Stock

Patronus Resources Ltd (ASX:PTN – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Anderson acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,500.00 ($18,581.08).
Patronus Resources Limited engages in the development and exploration of gold and base metal properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Cardinia Gold Project, which covers an area of approximately 285 square kilometers comprises 139 tenements located in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.
