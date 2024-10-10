Patronus Resources Ltd (ASX:PTN) Insider Buys A$27,500.00 in Stock

Patronus Resources Ltd (ASX:PTN – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Anderson acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,500.00 ($18,581.08).

Patronus Resources Price Performance

About Patronus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Patronus Resources Limited engages in the development and exploration of gold and base metal properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Cardinia Gold Project, which covers an area of approximately 285 square kilometers comprises 139 tenements located in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patronus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patronus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.