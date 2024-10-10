Patten Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Applied Materials by 326.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $205.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.