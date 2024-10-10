Patten Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after buying an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after buying an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $129,075,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
