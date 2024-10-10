Patten Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 187,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI stock opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $89.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

