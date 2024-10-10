Patten Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $81,507,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $60,792,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

