Patten Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 144,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $338.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

