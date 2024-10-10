Pax Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $745,705.99 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $107.71 million and $745,705.99 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000754 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

