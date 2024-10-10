Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Jonathan Corr Sells 1,508 Shares of Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $20,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $208,300.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.