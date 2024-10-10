Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,596,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Paymentus by 130.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAY. Baird R W upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paymentus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

Paymentus Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PAY opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $197.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

