PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.98 and last traded at $80.83, with a volume of 1762843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.26.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.