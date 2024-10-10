PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,309,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 10,663,515 shares.The stock last traded at $142.22 and had previously closed at $153.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

PDD Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.74.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 3,883.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

