Peirce Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Peirce Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 7.2% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.56. 137,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

