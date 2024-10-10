Pensionfund Sabic Purchases Shares of 111,755 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 111,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,018,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

