Pensionfund Sabic Sells 13,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $2,439,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Pfizer by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 342,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE PFE opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

