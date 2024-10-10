Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

