Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,300 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,597,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,671,000 after acquiring an additional 170,374 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after acquiring an additional 384,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.05.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

