Pensionfund Sabic Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,368,563 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $36,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

GIS opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

