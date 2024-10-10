PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Cut to “Hold” at TD Cowen

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $183.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.29.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.54 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 84.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.