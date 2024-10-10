Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $244,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Perficient by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404,154 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $78,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,686,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,686 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after buying an additional 434,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. Perficient has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $76.01.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

