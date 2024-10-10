Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.43.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Perficient
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient
Perficient Stock Performance
NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. Perficient has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $76.01.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perficient
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.