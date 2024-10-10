Perpetual Ltd Buys 1,117,379 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,014,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117,379 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $61,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,057,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,562 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,555,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,262 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,040,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 978,264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 6,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 855,122 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $7,658,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CX

About CEMEX

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.