Perpetual Ltd Buys 29,267 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,267 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $45,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $18,728,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.