Perpetual Ltd Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,763 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up 1.8% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.77% of CMS Energy worth $162,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.9% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 800,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,082,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NYSE CMS opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

