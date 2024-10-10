Perpetual Ltd Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $39,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $46,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $91.57.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
