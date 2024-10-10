Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,012 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned about 1.02% of Atmos Energy worth $213,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,240,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,347,000 after buying an additional 179,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.