Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 140,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,314,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.24% of argenx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock opened at $520.52 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $554.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.28.

Read Our Latest Report on argenx

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.