Perpetual Ltd Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,649,782 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 386,472 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Barrick Gold worth $72,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

