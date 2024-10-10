Perpetual Ltd Sells 3,113 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

