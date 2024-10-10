Perpetual Ltd Sells 3,973 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $22,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of JD.com by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 696,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,860,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

