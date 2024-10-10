Perpetual Ltd Sells 455,191 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,375,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,191 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 1.10% of Clarivate worth $52,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 18.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Clarivate by 141.2% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,646 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 28,938 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $158,869.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,953.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 28,938 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $158,869.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,953.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,251.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Trading Up 3.7 %

Clarivate stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clarivate

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.