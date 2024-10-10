Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Insider Gordon Joseph Neilly Acquires 55 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £270.05 ($353.42).
Gordon Joseph Neilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 141 shares of Personal Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £685.26 ($896.82).
Personal Assets Price Performance
PNL stock opened at GBX 491 ($6.43) on Thursday. Personal Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 460.35 ($6.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 495.50 ($6.48). The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,091.67 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 488.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 486.47.
About Personal Assets
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
