Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 837,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,746,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 6.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 1,876,233 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

