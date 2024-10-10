Peter McKenzie Sells 231,254 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKenzie sold 231,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.00 ($20.27), for a total value of A$6,937,620.00 ($4,687,581.08).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Supply Network Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous Final dividend of $0.28. Supply Network’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

