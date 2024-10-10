Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

PBR opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

