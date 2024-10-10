Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 1,429 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$22,535.33.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,070 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$17,355.40.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,831 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$56,698.80.

On Thursday, July 18th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$38,583.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$16.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

