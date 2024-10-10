Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

