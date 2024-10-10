PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,176,000 after buying an additional 1,122,069 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,697,000 after buying an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after buying an additional 130,567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,249,000 after buying an additional 507,868 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after buying an additional 327,895 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

