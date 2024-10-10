Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $167.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

