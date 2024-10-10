Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.86.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

