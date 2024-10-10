Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

