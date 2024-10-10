Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Stock Position Decreased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf accounts for about 1.2% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAFE. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Price Performance

RAFE opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

