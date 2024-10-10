Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $12.87. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 359,789 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

