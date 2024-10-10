Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $12.87. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 359,789 shares traded.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.