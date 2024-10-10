Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

