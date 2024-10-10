Piper Sandler Raises GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target to $11.50

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GCMG. TD Cowen increased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.12 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

Insider Activity at GCM Grosvenor

In other GCM Grosvenor news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,307 shares in the company, valued at $507,604.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 77.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

