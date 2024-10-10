PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $120.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

Shares of PJT opened at $141.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average of $111.99. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after acquiring an additional 317,437 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,803,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $5,801,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

