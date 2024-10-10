Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires 905 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $698,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $460,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RPV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.48. 27,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $89.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
