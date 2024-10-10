Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Down 7% – What’s Next?

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 340,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 253,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.44 ($0.18).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.08. The firm has a market cap of £12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

