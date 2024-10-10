Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 9,686,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 39,237,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 25.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,945,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 400,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

