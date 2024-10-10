Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 24,300 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,156,217.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 million, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 0.38. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

About Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.