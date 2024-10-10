Pollux Coin Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $239,274.19 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00253889 BTC.

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,063,210 coins and its circulating supply is 40,063,107 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,061,110.648126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.16896557 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $219,726.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

