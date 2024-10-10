PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Reaches $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 94.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 261.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $1,964.90 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00105732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013157 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

